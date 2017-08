June 19 (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

* On June 15, co entered into a ninth amendment to credit agreement with Bank of America, N.A. - SEC filing

* Sturm Ruger & Company says ninth amendment to credit agreement extends termination date of credit agreement to June 15, 2018