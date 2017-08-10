BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company issues a safety bulletin for certain Ruger Precision rifles

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc issued a safety bulletin for certain Ruger Precision rifles

* Recently learned that some Ruger Precision rifles may experience interference between aluminum bolt shroud and cocking piece

* In rare instances, interference can disrupt firing mechanism and cause it to not function properly

* Only a small percentage of rifles appear to be affected and company is not aware of any injuries​

* Interference can potentially lead to light primer strikes or, in extreme cases, rifle may not fire when trigger is pulled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: