3 days ago
BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company issues a safety bulletin for certain Ruger Precision rifles
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 10, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Company issues a safety bulletin for certain Ruger Precision rifles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

* Sturm Ruger & Company Inc issued a safety bulletin for certain Ruger Precision rifles

* Recently learned that some Ruger Precision rifles may experience interference between aluminum bolt shroud and cocking piece

* In rare instances, interference can disrupt firing mechanism and cause it to not function properly

* Only a small percentage of rifles appear to be affected and company is not aware of any injuries​

* Interference can potentially lead to light primer strikes or, in extreme cases, rifle may not fire when trigger is pulled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

