March 1 (Reuters) - Stv Group Plc:

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 13 PERCENT TO 17 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY ‍REVENUE 117.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 120.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO​

* ‍FY EBITDA 21.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 22.4 MILLION STG YEAR AGO​

* ‍FY PRE-TAX PROFIT 18.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 18.5 MILLION STG YEAR AGO​

* ‍FINAL ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 12 PENCE PER SHARE PROPOSED AND FULL YEAR DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 17 PENCE PER SHARE, UP 13% YEAR ON YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)