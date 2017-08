Aug 3 (Reuters) - Suburban Propane Partners Lp

* Suburban Propane Partners L.P. announces third quarter earnings

* Q3 revenue $222.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $223.4 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.48

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Suburban Propane Partners Lp - retail propane gallons sold in Q3 of fiscal 2017 of 77.7 million gallons decreased 2.5 million gallons Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: