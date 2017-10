Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals announces FDA acceptance of sNDA for amitiza in children with pediatric functional constipation, with priority review designation

* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍FDA has assigned a user fee goal date of January 28, 2018.​

* Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍filing has received priority review designation from FDA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: