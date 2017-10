Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alk-abello A/S:

* Successful phase III trial for Alk’s tree allergy slit-tablet

* Alk-Abello A/S - ‍results of trial were highly statistically significant​

* Alk-Abello - trial showed that treatment was well-tolerated by patients, with no new or unexpected adverse events reported

* Alk-Abello - trial met its primary efficacy endpoint​