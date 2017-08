Aug 10 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SÜSS MICROTEC SE: REALIZES SPECIAL INCOME OF EUR 2.0 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017 AND INCREASES THE EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL FISCAL YEAR 2017

* ‍IS RAISING EXPECTATION FOR EBIT FOR 2017 FROM EUR 13 - 17 MILLION TO EUR 15 - 19 MILLION​

* SUBSIDIARY HAS SIGNED A LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MARKET TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPED BY SUSS MICROTEC TO CLEAN PHOTOMASKS ON AUGUST 9​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)