July 13 (Reuters) - BOUYGUES:

* SUEZ AND BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION HAVE SIGNED A WORLDWIDE MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING FOR AN INITIAL PERIOD OF THREE YEARS