March 1 (Reuters) - Suez Cement Company Sae:

* DELISTING GDR FROM FCA OFFICIAL LIST

* ‍SUEZ CEMENT COMPANY SAE INTENDS TO DELIST AND CANCEL COMPANY’S GLOBAL DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS FROM FCA OFFICIAL LIST​

* ‍DELISTING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE EFFECT IN MARCH 29, 2018

* THE DELISTING IS AIMED AT OPTIMIZING THE COMPANY'S INTERNAL PROCEDURES AND COSTS, THEREBY CONSIDERS FURTHER MAINTENANCE OF THE LISTING IN THE LSE AS INCONSISTENT WITH THE COMPANY'S STRATEGY AND FUNDING PLANS​