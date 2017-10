BRIEF-Sulzer raises order intake guidance for FY

Oct 26 (Reuters) - SULZER AG

* FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017, SULZER IS UPDATING ITS GUIDANCE ON ORDER INTAKE‍​

* ACCORDING TO UPDATED GUIDANCE, FY ORDER INTAKE IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY 10 TO 12%

* CONFIRMS FY GUIDANCE ON SALES AND OPERATIONAL EBITA MARGIN

* 9MTH CURRENCY-ADJUSTED ORDER INTAKE INCREASED 15.3%, OF WHICH 3.7% WAS ORGANIC AND 11.6% CAME FROM ACQUISITIONS ‍​

* 9MTH ORDER INTAKE AT 2.38 BILLION SWISS FRANCS

* EXPECTS TO REACH ADDITIONAL SFP SAVINGS OF CHF 40 TO 60 MILLION IN 2017

* CONFIRMS ITS GOAL OF CUMULATIVE SAVINGS OF CHF 200 MILLION FROM 2018 ONWARDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)