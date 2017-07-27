BRIEF-Sulzer says HY order intake increased by 12.5 pct

July 27 (Reuters) - Sulzer Ag

* Sulzer AG HY order intake increased by 12.5%, of which 1.9% was organic and 10.6% (CHF 150 million) came from acquisitions

* Hy sales increased by 3.7% but declined organically by 6.7% on a lower opening order backlog

* Sulzer AG says HY EPS CHF 1.08

* Hy operational ROSA of 7.4% increased by 30 basis points

* Sulzer AG says for the full year 2017, Sulzer is updating its guidance on order intake

* Sulzer AG says for updated guidance indicates that order intake is expected to grow by 7 to 10%.

* Confirms FY 2017 guidance on sales and operational ebita margin, sales to grow by 3 to 5% in FY