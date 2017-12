Dec 21 (Reuters) - SULZER AG:

* TO ACQUIRE JWC ENVIRONMENTAL, LLC, SUPPLIER OF MUNICIPAL AND INDUSTRIAL WASTEWATER EQUIPMENT

* ENTERPRISE VALUE IS USD 215 MILLION (CHF 212 MILLION)

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2z6N7JV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)