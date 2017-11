Nov 21 (Reuters) - SULZER AG:

* SULZER‘S PLANNED ACQUISITION OF SIMCRO CANCELLED‍​

* REGULATORY APPROVAL BY NEW ZEALAND AUTHORITIES COULD NOT BE OBTAINED IN REQUIRED TIMEFRAME