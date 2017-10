Aug 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd to buy Kyowa Hakko Kirin’s agrochemical segment in deal valued at 6 billion yen to 7 billion yen

* Sumitomo Chemical will take in 10 to 20 employees from operation, production facilities to remain under Kyowa Hakko's wing Source text: [s.nikkei.com/2vxjwMw]