BRIEF- Sumitomo Chemical unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma announces unblinding of phase 3 study of Napabucasin

June 26(Reuters) - Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

* Says its unit Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd announced today that the company decided to unblind the BRIGHTER study, a phase 3 global study in patients with gastric and gastro-esophageal junction (GEJ) cancer of napabucasin, an investigational cancer stemness inhibitor, based on a recommendation by the study’s independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), following a pre- specified interim analysis

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/o25Gn2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)