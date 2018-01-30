BRIEF-Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit says positive topline results from study of apomorphine sublingual film

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd

* Says unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Sunovion) announced topline results from its pivotal Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, CTH-300, that evaluated apomorphine sublingual film (APL-130277) in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD) who experience motor fluctuations (OFF episodes)

* Study CTH-300 met its primary and key secondary endpoints, and the medicine was also generally well-tolerated by study participants

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sE7Qks

