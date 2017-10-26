BRIEF-Summit Financial Group reports Q3 earnings per share $0.48

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Summit Financial Group Inc

* Summit Financial Group reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.48

* Q3 revenue rose 43.6 percent

* Summit Financial Group - ‍For Q3 of 2017, net interest income was $17.2 million, an increase of 43.2 percent from $12.0 million reported in prior-year Q3​

* Summit Financial Group Inc - ‍Total revenue for Q3 2017, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, grew 43.6 percent to $21.2 million​

‍Tangible book value per common share increased to $13.88 at September 30, 2017​