Jan 26 (Reuters) - Summit Financial Group Inc:

* SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE UP 29.9 PERCENT TO $21.4 MILLION, FROM $16.5 MILLION FOR Q4 2016

* SUMMIT FINANCIAL GROUP - Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED (ON AN AFTER-TAX BASIS) BY ONE-TIME CHARGE OF $0.28 TO RE-MEASURE CO'S NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS