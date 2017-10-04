BRIEF-Summit highlights DMD biomarker phase 2 clinical trial data in presentations at 22nd WMS Congress

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Plc:
* Summit highlights DMD biomarker validation data and phase 2 clinical trial baseline characteristics in presentations at 22nd WMS Congress
* Summit Therapeutics Plc - expect to report first 24-week biopsy, MRI and functional data from phaseout DMD in Q1 2018
* Summit Therapeutics Plc - top-line data from complete 48-week clinical trial expected in Q3 2018