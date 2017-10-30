FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.35
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
October 30, 2017 / 9:00 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Summit Hotel Properties reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Summit Hotel Properties Inc

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.35

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly ‍pro forma RevPAR increased 1.2 percent to $119.13 from same period in 2016​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - qtrly ‍same-store RevPAR grew to $115.04, an increase of 0.6 percent from same period in 2016​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc qtrly ‍ffo per share $0.33​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - ‍through remainder of 2017, company expects to invest $15 million to $20 million in capital improvements​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees ‍Q4 pro forma RevPAR in the range of $107.75 to $109.75​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees Q4 ‍adjusted FFO per diluted unit in the range of $0.26 to $0.29​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees fy ‍pro forma RevPAR to be in the range of $116.25 to $116.75​

* Summit Hotel Properties Inc - sees fy ‍adjusted FFO per diluted unit to be in the range of $1.29 to $1.32​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.