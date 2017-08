July 7 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners LP

* Summit Midstream Partners, LP announces new Greenfield development project for XTO Energy Inc in the Delaware basin

* Summit Midstream Partners LP - initial phase of project is expected to be operational on or before June 1, 2018 at total investment cost of about $110.0 million

* Summit Midstream Partners LP - summit expects to process production from XTO and other nearby producers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: