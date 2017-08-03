BRIEF-Summit Midstream Partners posts Q2 earnings $0.12/LP unit

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners Lp

* Summit Midstream Partners, LP reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly earnings per limited partner unit $0.12

* Summit Midstream Partners LP - natural gas volume throughput averaged 1,780 million cubic feet per day (“mmcf/d”) in Q2 of 2017, an increase of 17.7 pct

* Summit Midstream Partners - crude oil and produced water volume throughput in Q2 of 2017 averaged 68.9 thousand barrels per day, a decrease of 19.9 pct

* Summit Midstream Partners LP - ‍on July 27, 2017, SMLP revised its 2017 financial guidance​

* Summit MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - expect volume and cash flow growth from our existing asset base for balance of 2017

* Summit Midstream Partners LP sees ‍2017 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance range between $285.0 million and $300.0 million​

* Summit Midstream Partners LP - ‍updated its 2017 capital expenditure guidance to a new range of $125.0 million to $150.0 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: