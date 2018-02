BRIEF-Summit Midstream Qtrly ‍Loss Per Limited Partner Unit $0.32​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Summit Midstream Partners Lp:

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES GUIDANCE TO RANGE FROM $175.0 MILLION TO $225.0 MILLION

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $285.0 MILLION TO $300.0 MILLION

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTRLY ‍LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.32​

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - QTLRY TOTAL REVENUES $126..2 MILLION VERSUS $127.1 MILLION

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍NATURAL GAS VOLUME THROUGHPUT AVERAGED 1,761 MILLION CUBIC FEET PER DAY IN Q4, INCREASE OF 17.1%

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍CRUDE OIL & PRODUCED WATER VOLUME THROUGHPUT IN Q4 AVERAGED 74.1 THOUSAND BARRELS PER DAY, DECREASE OF 10.0%​

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍CONTINUE TO EXPECT “SIGNIFICANT” GROWTH IN UTICA SEGMENTS IN 2019 AND BEYOND​

* SUMMIT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS - ‍EXPECT NORTHERN DELAWARE BASIN & DJ EXPANSION PROJECTS TO BEGIN TO CONTRIBUTE "MEANINGFULLY" TO SMLP'S GROWTH IN 2019​