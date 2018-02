Feb 26 (Reuters) - Summit Therapeutics Plc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES NEW ANALYSIS SHOWING EZUTROMID SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED MUSCLE INFLAMMATION IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN DMD​

* ‍MRS-T2 DATA PROVIDE EVIDENCE OF EARLY IMPACT OF EZUTROMID ON DOWNSTREAM MUSCLE HEALTH​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: