Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sun Communities Inc

* Sun Communities, Inc. terminates stockholder rights plan

* Sun Communities Inc - ‍ amended its stockholder rights plan to accelerate expiration date of plan from June 9, 2018 to close of business on October 4​

* Sun Communities Inc - ‍shareholders are not required to take any action as a result of this termination​