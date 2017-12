Dec 18 (Reuters) - Sun Frontier Fudousan Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to issue new shares via public offering, with paid-in price of 1,192.68 yen per share (6.23 billion yen in total)

* Says it plans to issue new shares via private placement, with paid-in price of 1,192.68 yen per share (up to 930.3 million yen in total)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/LAC1eK

