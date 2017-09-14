BRIEF-Sun Hung Kai Properties posts FY underlying profit attributable of HK$ 25,965 million

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
* FY profit attributable to co’s shareholders HK$ 41,782 million versus HK$32,666 million
* FY underlying profit attributable HK$ 25,965 million versus HK$24,170 million
* FY revenue HK$ 78,207 million versus HK$91,184 million
* Directors have recommended payment of a final dividend of HK$3.00 per share for year ended 30 June 2017
* “Mainland economy is expected to grow at a reasonable pace”
* “Group’s rental income is expected to perform well in coming year”
* Barring unforeseen circumstances, group’s results for coming financial year are expected to be satisfactory.
* Group is positive about long-term prospects of mainland property market.
* Group achieved record contracted sales of about HK$52,400 million for year in attributable terms.
* In Hong Kong, market activities, particularly in secondary market, will continue to be constrained by restrictive housing measures