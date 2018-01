BRIEF-Sun Hydraulics Sees 2017 Preliminary GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $1.10 - $1.14

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Sun Hydraulics Corp:

* SUN HYDRAULICS ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY 2017 RESULTS

* SUN HYDRAULICS CORP - SEES 2017 PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES OF CONSOLIDATED REVENUE BETWEEN $341.5 MILLION AND $343.5 MILLION

* SUN HYDRAULICS CORP - SEES 2017 PRELIMINARY ESTIMATES OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BETWEEN $22.1 MILLION AND $22.3 MILLION

* SUN HYDRAULICS CORP - SEES 2017 PRELIMINARY GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $1.10 - 1.14

* SUN HYDRAULICS CORP - SEES 2017 PRELIMINARY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.54 - 1.58 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: