Sept 13 (Reuters) - Sun International Ltd:

* ‍HY TOTAL GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY 19% FROM R6.4 BILLION TO R7.7 BILLION​

* ‍HY EBITDA INCREASED BY 15% FROM R1.6 BILLION TO R1.9 BILLION​

* SEES HY HEPS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF 65 -77 CPER SHARE VERSUS YEAR AGO HEADLINE EARNINGS PROFIT OF 87 CENTS PER SHARE​

* ‍HY ADJUSTED DILUTED HEPS EXPECTED TO BE 25% - 35% LOWER COMPARED TO YEAR AGO PROFIT OF 280 CENTS PER SHARE​