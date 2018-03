Feb 28 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc:

* SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC - ‍ CO, COLLECTIVE HEALTH, JOINED IN A PARTNERSHIP TO DELIVER BENEFITS PRODUCTS FOR SELF-FUNDED U.S. EMPLOYERS​

* SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC - ‍ SUPPORTING PARTNERSHIP THROUGH AN INVESTMENT IN COLLECTIVE HEALTH'S MOST RECENT ROUND OF FUNDING​