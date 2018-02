Feb 15 (Reuters) - Sun Ltd:

* HY TOTAL REVENUE 3.52 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 2.91 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* HY PRETAX PROFIT 184.6 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 69.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* CURRENT QUARTER SHOWS A GROWTH IN FORWARD BOOKINGS, IN SPITE OF THE FACT THAT THE LATTER HAS BEEN AFFECTED BY THE JANUARY WEATHER CONDITIONS

* EXPECT AN IMPROVEMENT IN THE GROUP'S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE DURING THIS QUARTER, COMPARED TO THE PRIOR YEAR