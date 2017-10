Sept 22 (Reuters) - SUN LTD:

* FY ENDED JUNE 2017 LOSS BEFORE TAX OF 93.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS LOSS OF 567.0 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF 6.01 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 4.99 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS GROUP IS WELL POSITIONED TO FULLY BENEFIT FROM ITS REVAMPED ASSET BASE AND AS A RESULT, TO PROGRESSIVELY IMPROVE ITS PROFITABILITY AS FROM FY 2018