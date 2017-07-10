FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc
July 10, 2017 / 9:56 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sun Pharma Advanced Research Co seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd

* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc, USA

* Seeks members' nod to approve transaction pursuant to master support services agreement with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries U.S

* Seeks members' nod for approving buying new premises at Savli from Sun Pharma Industries Ltd

* Seeks members' nod to approve sale of existing premises of co at Tandalja, Vadodara to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

