FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Sun Pharma, NIV in pact to test biologic, chemical entities against zika,chikungunya, dengue
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 27, 2017 / 2:41 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Sun Pharma, NIV in pact to test biologic, chemical entities against zika,chikungunya, dengue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Sun Pharma & NIV sign agreement to fight zika, chikungunya and dengue

* Signed agreement for testing phytopharmaceutical, biologic, chemical entities developed by co against zika, chikungunya, dengue viruses

* Sun Pharma will provide drug molecules to NIV for testing against zika, chikungunya and dengue in model systems

* Candidate molecules with encouraging data will then be taken forward for commercial development

* Patients are given symptomatic treatment Source text: (bit.ly/2tPVlF0) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.