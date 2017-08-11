FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sun Pharma says co on track to achieve $300 mln synergies from Ranbaxy deal
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 11, 2017 / 1:35 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Sun Pharma says co on track to achieve $300 mln synergies from Ranbaxy deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* MD Dilip Shanghvi says on track to achieve $300 million synergies from Ranbaxy deal

* MD Dilip Shanghvi says some impact of synergies is being lost due to U.S. Pricing pressure

* MD Dilip Shanghvi says Halol plant remeidation is complete, awaiting U.S. FDA reinspection

* Exec says says price control will have some impact on the industry for the next three quarters

* Exec says immediate term focus is to normalise India business post GST

* Exec says competitive intensity, challenging regulatory environment, price controls will determine growth of India market

* Exec says co in the process of filing tildrakizumab new drug application to U.S. FDA in Q3 2018

* Exec says co expects gradual improvement in ebitda margin reaching about 20-22 percent in H2 2018 Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.