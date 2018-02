BRIEF-Sunac China Holdings Updates On Investment in Leshi Internet

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sunac China Holdings Ltd:

* REFERS TO INVESTMENT BY CO IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF ABOUT RMB15.041 BILLION IN LESHI INTERNET, LESHI ZHIXIN AND LESHI PICTURES​

* ‍BELIEVES THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS OF INVESTMENT WILL NOT BE AMENDED AS RESULT OF TERMINATION OF RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL

* INVESTMENT WILL NOT BE WITHDRAWN OR TERMINATED

* LESHI INTERNET HAD PUBLISHED AN ANNOUNCEMENT IN JAN ANNOUNCING ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL

* ON 19 JAN 2018, LESHI INTERNET ANNOUNCED ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE RESTRUCTURING PROPOSAL