Feb 23 (Reuters) - Suncity Group Holdings Ltd:

* SHENZHEN ZIRUI & SUN CENTURY PROPERTY ENTER AGREEMENT TO SETTLE BANK CLAIM WITH SETTLEMENT AMOUNT OF RMB235 MILLION

* SHENZHEN ZIRUI & SUN CENTURY PROPERTY ALSO SIGN AGREEMENT TO SETTLE CONSULTANT CLAIM OF RMB45 MILLION IN ADDITION TO DEPOSIT OF RMB84.6 MILLION