BRIEF-Suncoke Energy Inc Qtrly Earnings Per Common Share $ 2.05

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Suncoke Energy Inc:

* SUNCOKE ENERGY REPORTS FY 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.88

* SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS AT TOP END OF GUIDANCE RANGE AND PROVIDES GUIDANCE FOR FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN 2018

* ‍2018 DOMESTIC COKE PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 3.9 MILLION TONS​

* SEES ‍2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION​

* ‍CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $95 MILLION​ FOR 2018

* ‍2018 CASH GENERATED BY OPERATIONS IS ESTIMATED TO BE BETWEEN $150 MILLION AND $165 MILLION​

* ‍2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXC IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $160 MILLION AND $171 MILLION​

* QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC. PER COMMON SHARE $ 2.05

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL REVENUES $359.6 MILLION VERSUS $325.6 MILLION ​

* Q4, FY NET INCOME DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY TAX BENEFITS OF ABOUT $125 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: