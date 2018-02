BRIEF-Suncor CEO says Canada becoming more difficult place for investment

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc executives, speaking on a conference call with analysts on Thursday:

* SUNCOR EXPECTS C$1 PER BARREL OPERATIONAL COST SAVINGS FROM AUTONOMOUS HAUL TRUCKS PHASED IN OVER 6 YEARS - PRESENTATION

* SUNCOR HAS SOLD MONTNEY LAND HOLDINGS FOR C$52 MILLION AND 37 PERCENT EQUITY INTEREST IN CANBRIAM ENERGY - CEO

* SUNCOR PLANS TO RAMP UP FORT HILLS OIL SANDS MINE TO AT LEAST 90 PERCENT OF CAPACITY BY YEAR END - COO

* SUNCOR ‘NOT EXPOSED’ TO CURRENT PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS, OR PRICE DIFFERENTIAL - CEO

* REGULATION, HIGHER TAXATION MAKING CANADA ‘MORE DIFFICULT PLACE TO ALLOCATE CAPITAL’ - SUNCOR CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)