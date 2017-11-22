FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces further debt reduction
Sections
Featured
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
The road to Brexit
EU will see in "next few days" if Brexit talks can enter second phase, says Juncker
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Health
Three coffees a day linked more to health than harm
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
Sport
Australia rally late to restrict England in Ashes series-opener
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
November 22, 2017 / 11:09 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Suncor Energy announces further debt reduction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* Suncor Energy announces further debt reduction

* Suncor Energy Inc - ‍has given notice of redemption to Bank Of New York Mellon and Computershare Trust Company Of Canada​

* Suncor Energy Inc - ‍given notice of redemption was sent to holders of notes on November 15, 2017​

* Suncor Energy Inc - ‍upon redemption of notes, suncor will have redeemed all outstanding long term debt due in 2018​

* Suncor Energy - to use proceeds from sale of interest in east tank farm development​, issuance of notes for redemption of $600 million notes, C$700 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.