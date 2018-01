BRIEF-Suncor Energy Implements First Commercial Fleet Of Autonomous Haul Trucks In The Oil Sands

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy Inc:

* SUNCOR ENERGY IMPLEMENTS FIRST COMMERCIAL FLEET OF AUTONOMOUS HAUL TRUCKS IN THE OIL SANDS

* OVER NEXT SIX YEARS, EXPECTS TO DEPLOY MORE THAN 150 AUTONOMOUS HAUL TRUCKS IN FULL PROGRAM

* ‍WILL PROCEED WITH PHASED IMPLEMENTATION OF AUTONOMOUS HAULAGE SYSTEMS AT COMPANY-OPERATED MINES, STARTING WITH NORTH STEEPBANK MINE​

* CO TO CONTINUE TO WORK WITH UNION ON STRATEGIES TO MINIMIZE WORKFORCE IMPACTS FROM IMPLEMENTATION OF AUTONOMOUS HAULAGE SYSTEMS,

* ‍EARLIEST THAT CO WOULD SEE FALL IN HEAVY EQUIPMENT OPERATOR JOBS FROM AUTONOMOUS HAUL TRUCKS​ ‍​IMPLEMENTATION AT BASE PLANT OPERATIONS IS 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: