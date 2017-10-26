FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suncor expects Fort Hills project to operate at 90 pct capacity by Q4 2018
October 26, 2017 / 2:42 PM / in a day

BRIEF-Suncor expects Fort Hills project to operate at 90 pct capacity by Q4 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Suncor Energy:

* CEO says company has made progress towards resolving commercial dispute with Fort Hills partner Total SA

* Expects to be operating 190,000 bpd Fort Hills oil sands plant at 90 percent capacity by this time next year

* Suncor CEO expects 2018 capital spending to be in C$4.5 billion to C$5 billion range

* CEO says unit 1 upgrader at oil sands base plant will undergo major turnaround next year, maintenance also planned at Edmonton refinery

* CEO says looking at using automated vehicles at Fort Hills oil sands plant to help reduce operating costs

* Says once Fort Hills operating, company will sell nearly 200,000 bpd of its production to third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

