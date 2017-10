Oct 23 (Reuters) - Suncorp Group Ltd:

* ‍Intends to issue new perpetual, subordinated, convertible, unsecured security, suncorp capital notes 2 to raise $250 million​

* ‍Expects to use proceeds to fund capital needs of one or more regulated entities within Suncorp and for general corporate and funding purposes​