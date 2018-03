March 8 (Reuters) - Suncorp Group Ltd:

* ‍UNIT VERO TO SELL 19.99% SHAREHOLDING IN TOWER TO BAIN CAPITAL CREDIT FOR NZ$53.9 MILLION

* AS A RESULT OF SALE, NZ$8.5 MLN GAIN TO BE REALISED BY SUNCORP NEW ZEALAND IN SECOND HALF OF JUNE 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR​​