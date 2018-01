BRIEF-Suncorp Group Updates On Financial Impact Of Natural Hazard Events

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Suncorp Group Ltd:

* FOLLOWING HAILSTORM IN MELBOURNE, FINANCIAL IMPACT IS TO BE IN A RANGE OF $160-170 MILLION FOR HY

* TOTAL NATURAL HAZARD CLAIM COSTS FOR SIX MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2017 IS CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TO BE IN RANGE $406-416 MILLION

* ‍FOLLOWING HAILSTORM IN MELBOURNE ON DEC 19, CO EXPECTS TO RECEIVE MORE THAN 21,000 CLAIMS ACROSS ITS INSURANCE BRANDS​

* SUNCORP REMAINS WELL PROTECTED AGAINST FURTHER NATURAL HAZARD EVENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: