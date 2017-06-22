FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Sunoco CEO Bob Owens to retire
June 22, 2017 / 9:57 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Sunoco CEO Bob Owens to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Sunoco Lp-

* Sunoco Lp announces Bob Owens, president and chief executive officer to retire, Joe Kim named president and coo

* Sunoco Lp - Owens will continue as ceo until his retirement and will then serve as a consultant to partnership through 2019

* Sunoco LP - Boyd Foster, executive vice president manufacturing and distribution also retiring from partnership effective December 31, 2017

* Sunoco Lp - Cynthia Archer, executive vice president, retiring from partnership effective December 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

