BRIEF-Sunoco CEO Bob Owens to retire

June 22 (Reuters) - Sunoco Lp-

* Sunoco Lp announces Bob Owens, president and chief executive officer to retire, Joe Kim named president and coo

* Sunoco Lp - Owens will continue as ceo until his retirement and will then serve as a consultant to partnership through 2019

* Sunoco LP - Boyd Foster, executive vice president manufacturing and distribution also retiring from partnership effective December 31, 2017

* Sunoco Lp - Cynthia Archer, executive vice president, retiring from partnership effective December 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: