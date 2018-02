BRIEF-Sunoco LP Posts Q4 Earnings Per Share $2.01

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sunoco Lp:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 4.8 PERCENT TO $3.0 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.01

* ‍SAME-STORE MERCHANDISE SALES DECREASED BY 0.8 PERCENT AND SAME STORE GALLONS DECREASED BY 1.4 PERCENT DURING Q4​

* ‍IN TEXAS OIL PRODUCING REGIONS, SAME-STORE MERCHANDISE SALES INCREASED BY 11.2 PERCENT, AND SAME-STORE GALLONS INCREASED 4.8 PERCENT IN QUARTER

* EXCLUDING ACQUISITIONS, EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $90 MILLION ON GROWTH CAPITAL IN 2018

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.11 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME PER LP UNITS $0.34​

* QTRLY ‍NET INCOME PER LP UNITS $0.34​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.35 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S