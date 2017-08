BRIEF-Sunoco Q2 loss per share $2.53

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Sunoco Lp

* Sunoco Lp announces second quarter financial and operating results

* Q2 revenue rose 13 percent to $2.4 billion

* Q2 revenue view $4.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 loss per share $2.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sunoco Lp- ‍same-store merchandise sales increased by 1.0 percent during Q2​

* Sunoco Lp - qtrly ‍same-store gallons decreased by 2.1 percent as a result of weakness throughout SUN's retail geography, particularly on East Coast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: