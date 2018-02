BRIEF-Sunopta Q4 Adjusted Loss Per Share $0.10

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc:

* SUNOPTA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.38 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 1.7 PERCENT TO $292.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.05, REVENUE VIEW $291.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* LOSS OF $117.5 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDED A NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $115.0 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH HEALTHY FRUIT PLATFORM

* SUNOPTA SAYS IN Q4 SAW ‍ONGOING CHALLENGES IN CO‘S FROZEN FRUIT PLATFORM, WHICH DID NOT TURN AROUND AS QUICKLY AS EXPECTED IN 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: