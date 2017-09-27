FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Sunopta says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
September 27, 2017 / 12:09 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Sunopta says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Sunopta Inc:

* Says ‍intends to exit its nutrition bar product lines and operations in Carson City, NV​

* Says ‍cessation of operations is part of co’s ongoing portfolio optimization strategy and value creation plan​

* Sunopta Inc - ‍expects to incur charges of approximately $8.0 million to $9.5 million relating to facility closure​

* Sunopta Inc says working with its nutrition bar customers to expedite exit from these operations and is targeting completion by end of fiscal 2017​

* Sunopta Inc - ‍decision to cease operations at carson city is accretive to ebitda and allows co to redeploy both financial and human resources towards more profitable segments of co’s business​

* Sunopta Inc - non-cash and cash charges relating to facility closure are expected to be recognized during third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2017

* Sunopta-Cash charges relating to facility closure are expected to be largely offset by recovery of working capital after full wind-down of operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.